iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IUSG stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

