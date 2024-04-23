iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

