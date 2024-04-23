J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,303 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 242.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 55.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.4 %

SJM stock opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

