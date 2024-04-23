J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 9,504 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $286,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.