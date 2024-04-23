J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.