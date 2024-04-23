J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.