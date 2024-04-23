J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,468,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,815,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,737,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

