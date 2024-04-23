CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Up 2.4 %

CEMEX stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CX

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.