CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CEMEX stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
