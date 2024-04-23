J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.