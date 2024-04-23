J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $722.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $762.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.37.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

