J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $592,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

MELI stock opened at $1,368.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,552.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,528.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

