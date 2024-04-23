J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,470 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. CWM LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

