J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 326 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

