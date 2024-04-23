J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

