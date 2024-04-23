Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 651.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,517,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HYG opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

