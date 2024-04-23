J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,136 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.21.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

