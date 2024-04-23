Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.