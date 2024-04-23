Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

JAZZ stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

