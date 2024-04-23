LendingTree (TREE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

