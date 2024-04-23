Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,418 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

