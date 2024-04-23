Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 245 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 258,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

EW stock opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

