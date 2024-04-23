Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.