Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

