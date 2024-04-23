Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

