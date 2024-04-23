Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 338 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.