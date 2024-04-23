Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

