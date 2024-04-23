Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Read Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.