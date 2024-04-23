Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

