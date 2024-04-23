Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.