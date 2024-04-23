Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 26,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after buying an additional 175,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

