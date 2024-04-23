Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after buying an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,690,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,653,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,757,000 after purchasing an additional 113,139 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

