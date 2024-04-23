Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.