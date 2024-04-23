LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.31

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.31 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.21). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 5,742 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.43. The firm has a market cap of £14.57 million, a PE ratio of -361.00 and a beta of 0.50.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

