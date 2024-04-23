Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,000 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

