Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes $132,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 186,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,471 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

