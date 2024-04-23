Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $168,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 915,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

