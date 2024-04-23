Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.