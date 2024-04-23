Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.25 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

EEFT opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

