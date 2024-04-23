Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 42.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 2.5 %

YETI stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.