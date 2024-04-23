Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $523,000 Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Cipher Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

