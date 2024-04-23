Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $537,000 Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tronox by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 85.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

