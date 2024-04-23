Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 865 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PODD opened at $164.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

