Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $80.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

