Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 326.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BioNTech by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142,344 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 127,951 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BioNTech by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after buying an additional 71,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

