Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.48 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $604.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.33 and a 200-day moving average of $589.76. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

