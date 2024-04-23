Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $191.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have commented on MAMA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

