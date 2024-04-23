Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Match Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,798,000 after acquiring an additional 377,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,406,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Match Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,530,000 after acquiring an additional 427,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of MTCH opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

