MDA Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MDA in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.30 million. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

MDA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

MDA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.12. MDA has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. MDA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.00%.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

