Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 196.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $345.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

