Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

